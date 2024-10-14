Left Menu

Air India Flight Diverted After Bomb Threat Prompts Emergency Landing

A New York-bound Air India flight from Mumbai was diverted to Delhi due to a bomb threat. All 239 passengers disembarked safely, and the aircraft was searched. Authorities received the threat via a tweet, prompting a security alert. Air India prioritizes passenger safety and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2024 09:25 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 09:25 IST
Air India Flight Diverted After Bomb Threat Prompts Emergency Landing
An Air India flight bound for New York from Mumbai encountered a security scare and was diverted to Delhi on Monday. The diversion followed a bomb threat, compelling officials to deem it necessary to reroute the aircraft for further inspection.

Upon landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, all 239 passengers aboard promptly disembarked, as the aircraft underwent comprehensive checks. Sources confirmed that a tweet containing the threat instigated the precautionary measures.

Air India released a statement confirming the incident and expressed efforts to mitigate any inconvenience faced by passengers due to the unforeseen situation. The airline reiterated its unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its passengers and crew.

