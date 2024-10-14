Air India Flight Diverted After Bomb Threat Prompts Emergency Landing

An Air India flight bound for New York from Mumbai encountered a security scare and was diverted to Delhi on Monday. The diversion followed a bomb threat, compelling officials to deem it necessary to reroute the aircraft for further inspection.

Upon landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, all 239 passengers aboard promptly disembarked, as the aircraft underwent comprehensive checks. Sources confirmed that a tweet containing the threat instigated the precautionary measures.

Air India released a statement confirming the incident and expressed efforts to mitigate any inconvenience faced by passengers due to the unforeseen situation. The airline reiterated its unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its passengers and crew.

(With inputs from agencies.)