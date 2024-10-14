Left Menu

Mumbai Flights Hit by Bomb Threat Scare

On Monday, three international flights from Mumbai received bomb threats, prompting security agencies into action. A New York-bound Air India flight was diverted to Delhi. Meanwhile, two IndiGo flights to Muscat and Jeddah also received threats, were moved to isolation bays, and later resumed after rigorous checks.

Updated: 14-10-2024 13:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Security agencies were on high alert Monday after bomb threats targeted three international flights originating from Mumbai. Among the affected flights was a New York-bound Air India plane that was diverted to Delhi.

In addition to the Air India flight, two IndiGo flights scheduled for Muscat and Jeddah also received bomb threats. As per protocol, they were moved to isolation bays for thorough security checks before taking off later in the morning.

Air India stated the diversion of flight AI119 was based on a specific security alert. After disembarkation, the aircraft underwent meticulous safety inspections. IndiGo confirmed that its flights, following standard procedures, were cleared post-security checks, despite initial delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

