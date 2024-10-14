Left Menu

Propel Industries Revolutionizes India's Mining with Electric Tippers

Propel Industries celebrates a groundbreaking achievement with the homologation certification of its 470 HEV electric heavy-duty Tipper, marking a significant milestone in electric mobility for India's mining and construction sectors. This advancement underscores Propel's commitment to eco-friendly innovation and superior equipment performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 14-10-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 14:09 IST
Propel 470 HEV- Heavy Duty Electric Tipper 8X4. Image Credit: ANI
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 14 - Propel Industries, a leading name in India's crushing equipment sector, has achieved a major milestone with its electric heavy-duty Tipper, the 470 HEV, receiving homologation certification. This document verifies the vehicle is roadworthy and complies with government safety standards.

Propel's Managing Director, V. Senthil Kumar, highlighted the significance of this achievement, stating that the 470 HEV's certification marks a pivotal moment in electric mobility for India's mining and construction industries. Originally designed for off-road use, this Tipper now offers a sustainable solution for both off-road and on-road applications.

The 470 HEV stands out with advanced features including two battery variants—385 kWh and 256 kWh—fast charging, regenerative braking, and optimized energy efficiency. Its design prioritizes environmental responsibility with zero emissions and noise-free operation, all while maintaining high performance and maneuverability for challenging tasks.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Coimbatore, Propel Industries is part of the 60-year-old AV Group. It has a robust presence both domestically and internationally, emphasizing sustainability and innovation in its extensive range of crushing, screening, and washing equipment, further underlined by the recent launch of 60-ton EV Dump Trucks.

