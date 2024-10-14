Left Menu

Maharashtra Waives Toll Fees for Daily Mumbai Commuters: A Step Towards Accessible Transport

The Maharashtra government announced a toll waiver for light motor vehicles entering Mumbai, benefiting 2.8 lakh vehicles daily. This decision aims to ease commuter expenses, although transport operators criticize the exclusion of commercial vehicles. They urge further reforms, like abolishing border checkposts, to support the entire transport community.

Updated: 14-10-2024 14:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Maharashtra government has announced a toll waiver for light motor vehicles at all five toll entry points to Mumbai, impacting an average of 2.8 lakh vehicles daily. This initiative, spearheaded by the Eknath Shinde-led administration, takes effect from midnight, just ahead of the assembly polls.

This measure targets entry points at key locations such as LBS Road and Eastern Express Highway at Mulund, Airoli Creek Bridge, Western Express Highway at Dahisar, and Vashi Creek Bridge, through which approximately 3.6 lakh vehicles pass each day. However, only light motor vehicles will benefit, raising concerns among the transport sector.

The All India Motor Transport Congress has voiced dissatisfaction, with chairman Bal Malkit Singh critiquing the government's focus on commuters. He advocates for extending the toll waiver to include commercial vehicles and calls for the elimination of border checkposts to enhance transport efficiency across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

