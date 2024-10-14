Left Menu

Reliance Retail: Navigating Challenges and Charting New Growth

Reliance Retail Venture Ltd, led by Mukesh Ambani, recorded a slight decline in revenue but a marginal rise in profit for the September 2024 quarter. Despite weak demand in fashion, the retailer continued to expand, focusing on digital channels and omnichannel models to drive future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 21:24 IST
Reliance Retail: Navigating Challenges and Charting New Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Retail Venture Ltd, the retail division of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, experienced a 3.53% drop in operating revenue for the quarter ending September 2024, reporting Rs 66,502 crore. Though fashion and lifestyle demand weakened, profits rose slightly by 1.28% to Rs 2,836 crore.

The company reported earlier figures of Rs 68,937 crore in revenue and Rs 2,800 crore in profit for the same period last year. While gross revenue also dipped, Reliance Retail continued its expansion strategy, opening 464 new stores, boosting its presence to 18,946 locations.

Digital commerce and new-age channels contributed significantly to revenue, and the retailer saw growth in consumer electronics and grocery segments. Mukesh Ambani emphasized the company's focus on retail operation enhancement to sustain its industry-leading growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024