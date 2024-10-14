Timberland Makes a Resilient Comeback with Reliance Retail

Timberland, the renowned American outdoor footwear and apparel brand, is making a comeback in India, now featured on Reliance Retail's fashionable e-tail platform, AJIO.

Previously, Timberland was compelled to shutter its Indian retail operations in 2015, overwhelmed by fierce market competition and a legal tussle with the local brand, Woodland.

Reliance Industries, in its earnings announcement, highlighted AJIO's expanding brand portfolio with new additions like ASOS, H&M, and Timberland. Meanwhile, Reliance is advancing its quick-commerce initiatives and enhancing its F&B offerings with ventures like Armani Cafe.

(With inputs from agencies.)