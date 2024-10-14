Timberland Makes a Resilient Comeback with Reliance Retail
Timberland has returned to the Indian market via Reliance Retail's AJIO platform. After closing in 2015 due to competition and legal disputes, Timberland, now under VF Corporation, is part of Reliance's strategy to diversify its fashion offerings. This move strengthens AJIO's portfolio amid rapid e-commerce growth.
Timberland, the renowned American outdoor footwear and apparel brand, is making a comeback in India, now featured on Reliance Retail's fashionable e-tail platform, AJIO.
Previously, Timberland was compelled to shutter its Indian retail operations in 2015, overwhelmed by fierce market competition and a legal tussle with the local brand, Woodland.
Reliance Industries, in its earnings announcement, highlighted AJIO's expanding brand portfolio with new additions like ASOS, H&M, and Timberland. Meanwhile, Reliance is advancing its quick-commerce initiatives and enhancing its F&B offerings with ventures like Armani Cafe.
