Controversy Unfolds over Waqf (Amendment) Act as BJP Criticizes Litigations
The BJP has censured PILs contesting the Waqf (Amendment) Act, labeling them as 'vote bank interest litigations.' The party's spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, asserted that these challenges aim to incite unrest. The new law is expected to benefit Waqf properties' rightful administration, despite opposition from organizations like Congress.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed several public interest litigations filed against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, dismissing them as 'vote bank interest litigations'. BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed that the cases brought to the Supreme Court were mere provocations intended to stir unrest.
Addressing the media, Poonawalla emphasized that the only group adversely affected by the new legislation would be the land mafia targeting Waqf properties. The legal objections, involving organizations such as the Congress and AIMIM, resemble earlier allegations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which were also unfounded, he noted.
Despite dissent, many Muslim and Christian groups support the amendments, perceiving them as unrelated to religious divides. Critics, however, recall past legislative actions by Congress, such as overturning a Supreme Court decision in the Shah Bano case, highlighting political inconsistencies in addressing minority rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Waqf Act
- BJP
- PILs
- vote bank
- Shehzad Poonawalla
- Supreme Court
- Congress
- AIMIM
- land mafia
- Shah Bano
ALSO READ
Debate Ignites: RSS and Congress Clash Over Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024
Controversy Erupts Over Waqf (Amendment) Bill as Congress Labels it Unconstitutional
Change in Leadership: Congress Calls for a New Direction in Bihar
Dr Pratiksha Khalap: New Era for Goa's Mahila Congress Leadership
BJP's Sambit Patra Accuses Congress of Plotting Another Partition