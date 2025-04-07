Controversy Unfolds over Waqf (Amendment) Act as BJP Criticizes Litigations

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed several public interest litigations filed against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, dismissing them as 'vote bank interest litigations'. BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed that the cases brought to the Supreme Court were mere provocations intended to stir unrest.

Addressing the media, Poonawalla emphasized that the only group adversely affected by the new legislation would be the land mafia targeting Waqf properties. The legal objections, involving organizations such as the Congress and AIMIM, resemble earlier allegations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which were also unfounded, he noted.

Despite dissent, many Muslim and Christian groups support the amendments, perceiving them as unrelated to religious divides. Critics, however, recall past legislative actions by Congress, such as overturning a Supreme Court decision in the Shah Bano case, highlighting political inconsistencies in addressing minority rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)