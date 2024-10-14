Quick Response Prevents Disaster at Jindal Steel Plant

A fire erupted at Jindal Steel and Power's plant located in Odisha's Angul district, the company confirmed on Monday. The blaze, which originated from a blast furnace following a small explosion around 8 PM, was swiftly contained without resulting in any injuries.

Officials at the plant, alongside fire service teams, responded quickly to douse the fire, bringing the situation under control. However, the exact cause of the explosion that triggered the fire is still unknown, according to company officials.

In an official statement, Jindal Steel and Power reassured that emergency protocols were activated immediately, ensuring no harm came to any personnel or the facilities. They urged the public to refrain from spreading misinformation, emphasizing their commitment to safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)