Tragedy Strikes: Egypt Highway Bus Crash Claims 12 Lives

A tragic accident occurred in Egypt when a bus overturned on the Al-Galala highway, killing 12 people and injuring 33. The bus, reportedly carrying students from Galala University, was speeding, leading to the accident. Road fatalities in Egypt have been on the rise, with over 7,000 deaths in 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 15-10-2024 00:40 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 00:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

On Monday, a devastating accident occurred in Egypt as a bus overturned on the Al-Galala highway, resulting in the death of at least 12 people and injuring 33 others. The Egyptian health ministry confirmed the incident, with 28 ambulances dispatched to the scene to aid the victims.

According to domestic reports, including state-owned Al-Ahram newspaper, the bus was transporting students from Galala University when it crashed. Initial investigations indicate that the driver was speeding, causing a loss of control over the vehicle, as reported by Sada al-Balad news channel.

This tragic event highlights the growing issue of road accidents in Egypt, with statistics agency CAPMAS reporting over 7,000 fatalities in 2021, marking a 15.2% increase from the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

