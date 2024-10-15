Left Menu

Reliance Industries Shares Dip as Profit Falls Amidst Operational Challenges

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd dropped over 1% after the company reported a 5% decline in net profit for the July-September quarter. The dip is primarily attributed to a struggling oil refining and petrochemical sector, offset partially by stable performances in retail and telecom sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 10:38 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 10:38 IST
Reliance Industries Shares Dip as Profit Falls Amidst Operational Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd fell over 1% in early trading on Tuesday after the company announced a 5% decline in net profit for the July-September quarter. The stock dropped to Rs 2,713.55 on the BSE and Rs 2,713.80 on the NSE.

The drop in profit is largely due to weak operational performance in the oil refining and petrochemical sectors. Reliance reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 16,563 crore, down from Rs 17,394 crore in the same period last year. This decline is attributed to global oversupply caused by Chinese production from cheap Russian crude, affecting margins in the oil-to-chemical business.

Despite these challenges, Reliance's retail and telecom sectors displayed steady performance, although higher finance costs and increased depreciation weighed on overall profitability. The company's profit before tax decreased by 2% to Rs 43,934 crore, impacted by a rise in finance costs due to increased debt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024