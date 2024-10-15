Left Menu

India's Vision 2047: Beyond Electoral Cycles to Development

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw outlines India's 2047 goal to become a developed nation, targeting a USD 18,000 per capita income and a USD 30 trillion GDP. The plan emphasizes an inclusive society, robust infrastructure, and surpassing traditional electoral cycles for sustainable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 12:03 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 12:01 IST
India's Vision 2047: Beyond Electoral Cycles to Development
Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is strategically positioning its development process to extend beyond electoral cycles, aiming for India to grow six to seven times its current level by 2047, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw indicated at a recent symposium.

Addressing the Indian Foundation for Quality Management, Vaishnaw, who oversees Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT, emphasized the need for an inclusive society as part of the government's long-term vision.

By 2047, the government aims for a per capita income of USD 18,000 and a nominal GDP of USD 30 trillion, a sizable increase from the current figures. The strategy demands a strong foundation beyond electoral politics and involves seamless execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024