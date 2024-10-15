India's Vision 2047: Beyond Electoral Cycles to Development
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw outlines India's 2047 goal to become a developed nation, targeting a USD 18,000 per capita income and a USD 30 trillion GDP. The plan emphasizes an inclusive society, robust infrastructure, and surpassing traditional electoral cycles for sustainable growth.
The Indian government is strategically positioning its development process to extend beyond electoral cycles, aiming for India to grow six to seven times its current level by 2047, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw indicated at a recent symposium.
Addressing the Indian Foundation for Quality Management, Vaishnaw, who oversees Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT, emphasized the need for an inclusive society as part of the government's long-term vision.
By 2047, the government aims for a per capita income of USD 18,000 and a nominal GDP of USD 30 trillion, a sizable increase from the current figures. The strategy demands a strong foundation beyond electoral politics and involves seamless execution.
