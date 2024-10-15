Pioneering India's Unique Path to Global Leadership

Left Menu

Venu Srinivasan, TVS Motor Company Chairman Emeritus, urges India to forge a unique path in global progress, highlighting its historical economic influence. At the Indian Foundation for Quality Management symposium, he emphasized leadership transformation to establish India as a destination for high-quality services and products worldwide, diversifying beyond traditional global models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 13:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a call for national transformation, Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor Company, has advocated for India to shape its own distinct path toward progress on the global stage. Speaking at the Indian Foundation for Quality Management symposium, Srinivasan emphasized the need for India to establish itself as a leader in providing high-quality services and products.

Srinivasan cautioned that following the traditional growth trajectories of other nations such as Germany, the US, Japan, Korea, and China could leave India lagging. He pointed to India's historical economic prominence 700 years ago, when it contributed significantly to the world's economy, as inspiration for its future potential.

Highlighting the diverse cultural and linguistic landscape of India, he stressed the importance of a unified approach to development. As India aims to emerge as a developed nation by 2047, Srinivasan highlighted burgeoning opportunities across industries like service, manufacturing, IT, engineering, aviation, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

