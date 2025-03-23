Manipur's Path to Peace: Union Minister Highlights Progress

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal stated on Sunday that significant progress has been made towards restoring peace in Manipur, emphasizing the necessity for continued efforts. He spoke at an event commemorating the 12th anniversary of the Manipur High Court's establishment.

Meghwal addressed the assembly noting, 'We've made substantial headway in the peace process and further steps are imperative.' He highlighted that after the imposition of President's rule in Manipur, the issue was debated in both parliamentary houses with a focus on restoring peace. The Union government remains dedicated to swiftly re-establishing calm in the region.

The function saw participation from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Supreme Court justices. The Union minister also commented on the Justice Varma cash recovery scandal, indicating that the Supreme Court investigation is ongoing. Meanwhile, a delegation led by Justice B R Gavai visited relief camps, emphasizing community collaboration to overcome the state's challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)