Left Menu

SpiceJet Soars Out of Surveillance: DGCA Lifts Restrictions

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has removed SpiceJet from its enhanced surveillance regime after the airline addressed deficiencies and secured funds to meet its obligations. The aviation regulator conducted 266 spot checks confirming corrections. Recently, SpiceJet raised Rs 3,000 crore, cleared debts, and improved financial stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 13:26 IST
SpiceJet Soars Out of Surveillance: DGCA Lifts Restrictions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced on Tuesday the removal of SpiceJet from its enhanced surveillance regime, crediting the airline for taking corrective actions and securing financial resources to fulfill its obligations.

Last month, SpiceJet was placed under stringent oversight by the DGCA due to financial strains that risked compromising aircraft maintenance duties. Since then, the DGCA has performed 266 spot checks at various locations, finding that the identified issues have been adequately addressed by the airline.

SpiceJet raised Rs 3,000 crore from institutional investors, enabling it to settle outstanding dues and salary payments, and finalize agreements with aircraft lessors, leading to a positive market response with its shares rising 1.66% to Rs 66.80 at the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024