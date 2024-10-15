Tata AutoComp's Pioneering Excellence: A Deming Milestone

Tata AutoComp Systems Limited has made a significant leap in quality management by securing the prestigious Deming Prize for two of its divisions, Tata AutoComp Composites Division and Tata Ficosa. This recognition underscores the company's commitment to Total Quality Management (TQM) and their impressive 36% compound annual growth rate in revenue from FY 2020 to FY 2024.

The award cements Tata AutoComp's status as a leader in the market, with Tata AutoComp Composites Division becoming the first entity in the Composites industry worldwide to receive such an honour. Tata Ficosa also sets a record as the first Indian auto-component company to be awarded in the Vision Systems category.

Chairman Mr. Arvind Goel noted that the Deming Prize reflects Tata AutoComp's strategic focus on customer centricity, innovation, and operational excellence. With a keen eye on future growth, the company plans to further integrate TQM practices across its ecosystem, ensuring continuous quality improvement and value enhancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)