Left Menu

Inflation Stability Amid Economic Challenges

Retail inflation in India, guided by RBI, is projected to stabilize at 4.5% in 2024-25, reaching consistent targets by 2025-26. RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra highlighted India's unique challenges due to food and fuel shocks, emphasizing coordinated monetary and fiscal policy to maintain economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:38 IST
Inflation Stability Amid Economic Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Retail inflation in India is forecasted to average 4.5% in the 2024-25 period, as outlined by RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra. He spoke at the High-Level Conference, emphasizing the Indian economy's unique challenges from repeated shocks in food and fuel prices.

The Reserve Bank of India has been tasked by the government to maintain the consumer price index-based retail inflation at 4%, with a tolerance band of +/- 2%. Inflations levels have remained below 6% for the past three months, suggesting progress towards this goal.

Patra noted that the future will test inflation targeting-based monetary policies due to threats like climate change causing supply shocks. He called for robust and nimble policy frameworks, leveraging fiscal and structural strategies to withstand these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024