Left Menu

Global Uncertainty: Tariffs and Trade Tensions Erode Economic Stability

European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde discussed the global negative impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's planned tariffs. She highlighted the uncertainty surrounding their duration and extent, emphasizing their role in encouraging trade negotiations. Lagarde also addressed euro zone inflation goals and defense spending concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 16:28 IST
Global Uncertainty: Tariffs and Trade Tensions Erode Economic Stability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has voiced concerns over the global repercussions of U.S. President Donald Trump's planned tariffs, describing them as detrimental to worldwide economic growth.

Speaking on Ireland's Newstalk radio, Lagarde emphasized the unpredictability tied to the tariffs' scope and longevity. However, she acknowledged that such tariffs often lead to negotiations aimed at resolving trade conflicts.

In Dublin to accept an award in honor of former WTO director Peter Sutherland, Lagarde commented on the euro zone's inflation goals. She described the economic climate as short on predictability and discussed European defense spending implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025