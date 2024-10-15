Left Menu

IMC 2024: Pioneering the Future of Digital Technology in Asia

The India Mobile Congress 2024, Asia's largest digital tech forum, is underway in New Delhi, uniting global leaders to address advancements in 6G, AI, cybersecurity, and more. Running alongside ITU-WTSA, this event signifies India's escalating role in telecommunication standardization and technology innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:02 IST
IMC 2024: Pioneering the Future of Digital Technology in Asia
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024, recognized as Asia's most extensive digital technology forum, inaugurated its eighth edition at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Running from October 15 to 18, and organized by the Department of Telecommunications and COAI, the congress coincides with the ITU-WTSA, offering a leading global platform for showcasing groundbreaking technologies and innovations.

IMC 2024's mission is to converge global leaders and experts in the industry to emphasize collaborative efforts in next-gen technologies. Discussions will center on crucial sectors, including the advancements in 6G and 5G, artificial intelligence, quantum technology, cybersecurity, semiconductors, and more. Tarun Chhabra of Nokia India highlighted the concurrent timing of the events as pivotal for India cementing its role in global telecommunication standardization.

Over 100 sessions will explore these technologies' transformative potential across various fields such as healthcare and education. Past attendance records have been broken with more than 400 exhibitors and nearly 900 startups joining from over 120 countries, reflecting the event's growing significance since its inception, and signifying robust government backing and strategic alignment with India's technological ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024