IMC 2024: Pioneering the Future of Digital Technology in Asia

The India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024, recognized as Asia's most extensive digital technology forum, inaugurated its eighth edition at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Running from October 15 to 18, and organized by the Department of Telecommunications and COAI, the congress coincides with the ITU-WTSA, offering a leading global platform for showcasing groundbreaking technologies and innovations.

IMC 2024's mission is to converge global leaders and experts in the industry to emphasize collaborative efforts in next-gen technologies. Discussions will center on crucial sectors, including the advancements in 6G and 5G, artificial intelligence, quantum technology, cybersecurity, semiconductors, and more. Tarun Chhabra of Nokia India highlighted the concurrent timing of the events as pivotal for India cementing its role in global telecommunication standardization.

Over 100 sessions will explore these technologies' transformative potential across various fields such as healthcare and education. Past attendance records have been broken with more than 400 exhibitors and nearly 900 startups joining from over 120 countries, reflecting the event's growing significance since its inception, and signifying robust government backing and strategic alignment with India's technological ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)