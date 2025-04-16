Whistleblower Raises Alarms Over Potential Cybersecurity Breach Involving Elon Musk's Team

A whistleblower has come forward with serious allegations, implicating a team associated with billionaire Elon Musk in a potential cybersecurity breach at the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). The complaint suggests that sensitive case files may have been compromised.

Daniel Berulis, an IT staff member at the NLRB, reported startling evidence of unauthorized access and system tampering linked to Musk's U.S. DOGE Service. According to Berulis, significant data, including proprietary business information, was removed from the NLRB's systems.

While the NLRB disputes the breach claims, and Musk's team has not responded, the situation raises concerns about the integrity and security of sensitive government data. Investigations into the purported breach are ongoing despite reported obstructions.

(With inputs from agencies.)