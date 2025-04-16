Whistleblower Raises Alarms Over Potential Cybersecurity Breach Involving Elon Musk's Team
A complaint alleges Elon Musk's team might be linked to a cybersecurity breach at the NLRB, involving unauthorized access to sensitive files. Whistleblower Daniel Berulis claims evidence of system tampering and data extraction. U.S. DOGE Service, linked to Musk, has not commented, while NLRB denies breach allegations.
A whistleblower has come forward with serious allegations, implicating a team associated with billionaire Elon Musk in a potential cybersecurity breach at the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). The complaint suggests that sensitive case files may have been compromised.
Daniel Berulis, an IT staff member at the NLRB, reported startling evidence of unauthorized access and system tampering linked to Musk's U.S. DOGE Service. According to Berulis, significant data, including proprietary business information, was removed from the NLRB's systems.
While the NLRB disputes the breach claims, and Musk's team has not responded, the situation raises concerns about the integrity and security of sensitive government data. Investigations into the purported breach are ongoing despite reported obstructions.
(With inputs from agencies.)