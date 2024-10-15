Left Menu

Iran Pushes Back Against EU and UK Sanctions

Iran has rejected the new sanctions imposed by the European Union and the UK over alleged ballistic missile deliveries to Russia. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei denied these claims, condemning the sanctions as a violation of international law. Key Iranian entities and individuals face asset freezes and travel bans.

15-10-2024
Iran has condemned the latest sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United Kingdom, which target Iranian individuals and entities allegedly involved in transferring ballistic missiles to Russia.

A spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry labeled the allegations as baseless, refuting claims of military support to Russia's conflict in Ukraine. The European Union will impose sanctions on critical Iranian airlines and officials, while Britain added its own designations to the sanctions regime.

Maqsoud Asadi Samani, Secretary of the Association of Iranian Airlines, indicated that these sanctions would disrupt Iranian airlines' operations to Europe. The sanctions involve asset freezes and travel bans, affecting high-ranking officials and industry leaders.

