Rallis India Pockets 19.51% Profit Growth in Q2 FY25

In the latest financial developments, Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, announced a 19.51% increase in net profit for the quarter ending on September 30, reaching Rs 98 crore. This marks a significant growth compared to the Rs 82 crore reported during the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations rose by 11.53% this quarter, achieving Rs 928 crore as opposed to Rs 832 crore a year ago. Managing Director and CEO Dr. Gyanendra Shukla attributed this success to double-digit growth in the domestic Crop Care and Seeds sectors.

Despite ongoing pricing challenges, the international business segment showed volume recovery. Dr. Shukla expressed optimism for the upcoming rabi season, citing adequate reservoir water levels. On the BSE, the company's shares closed at Rs 321.60, a minor increase of 0.12%.

