Rallis India Pockets 19.51% Profit Growth in Q2 FY25

Rallis India, part of Tata Chemicals, achieved a 19.51% net profit increase for the quarter ending in September to Rs 98 crore, boosted by domestic market growth in Crop Care and Seeds. Revenue rose 11.53% to Rs 928 crore. The international segment saw volume recovery despite pricing challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-10-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 19:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the latest financial developments, Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, announced a 19.51% increase in net profit for the quarter ending on September 30, reaching Rs 98 crore. This marks a significant growth compared to the Rs 82 crore reported during the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations rose by 11.53% this quarter, achieving Rs 928 crore as opposed to Rs 832 crore a year ago. Managing Director and CEO Dr. Gyanendra Shukla attributed this success to double-digit growth in the domestic Crop Care and Seeds sectors.

Despite ongoing pricing challenges, the international business segment showed volume recovery. Dr. Shukla expressed optimism for the upcoming rabi season, citing adequate reservoir water levels. On the BSE, the company's shares closed at Rs 321.60, a minor increase of 0.12%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

