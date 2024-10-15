Left Menu

Iran Protests EU's Missile Accusations Amid New Sanctions

Iran's foreign ministry summoned Hungary's ambassador to protest against new EU sanctions linked to alleged Iranian missile transfers to Russia. Iran denies the accusations, and Iranian airline Iran Air plans to halt flights to Europe due to the sanctions' impact on permit acquisition.

Updated: 15-10-2024 20:19 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran has summoned Hungary's ambassador in response to new European Union sanctions targeting Tehran, largely spurred by allegations of missile transfers to Russia by Iranian officials. This escalation comes as part of an EU agreement to sanction seven individuals and entities, including Iran Air, for allegedly aiding these transfers.

Britain, which has also applied similar measures, has accused Iran of supporting Moscow's war in Ukraine with ballistic missiles, a claim Tehran refutes. Iranian officials, including foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, have dismissed these allegations as baseless and stress that the new punitive actions contravene international law.

Amid these tensions, Iran Air plans to cancel its flights to Europe, a consequence of losing flight permits under the sanctions regime. Prominent figures and entities within Iran, including those connected to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard and aerospace industries, are facing asset freezes and travel bans from the EU.

(With inputs from agencies.)

