India's Grant Projects and Debt Support to Sri Lanka: A New Chapter in Bilateral Ties

India has completed 60 grant projects in Sri Lanka and is working on 16 more. The focus is on investments and grants rather than debt. India's envoy highlighted the importance of bilateral cooperation on projects, debt restructuring, and connectivity to enhance future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:32 IST
India has completed 60 grant projects and is currently implementing 16 more in Sri Lanka, focusing on investments and grants rather than debt, India's envoy to Sri Lanka announced.

Santosh Jha, the High Commissioner, reaffirmed support for Sri Lanka's debt restructuring and financial stability efforts, emphasizing their shared history and future.

During an address at the 45th National Conference of CA Sri Lanka, Jha underscored the significance of a partnership aimed at mutual prosperity, ongoing projects, and new connectivity corridors to global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

