Boeing's Bold Financial Maneuver: Navigating Economic Turbulence

Boeing aims to raise up to USD 25 billion to stabilize its finances after heavy losses since 2019. With over $1 billion in cash burn and $10.3 billion in remaining cash, the strike at its jet factory exacerbates the firm's cash issues. Additionally, Boeing plans significant workforce reductions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:55 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Boeing announced on Tuesday its intention to raise up to USD 25 billion through new stock or debt offerings to stabilize its finances, which have been heavily affected by recent losses.

According to regulatory filings, the company plans to access these funds over the next three years and has entered a new borrowing agreement with leading US banks.

The aerospace giant has struggled with financial losses since 2019 and is facing further financial strain from a prolonged strike at its primary jet production plant. The strike has disrupted the delivery of new planes, impacting cash flow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

