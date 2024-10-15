Boeing's Bold Financial Maneuver: Navigating Economic Turbulence

Boeing announced on Tuesday its intention to raise up to USD 25 billion through new stock or debt offerings to stabilize its finances, which have been heavily affected by recent losses.

According to regulatory filings, the company plans to access these funds over the next three years and has entered a new borrowing agreement with leading US banks.

The aerospace giant has struggled with financial losses since 2019 and is facing further financial strain from a prolonged strike at its primary jet production plant. The strike has disrupted the delivery of new planes, impacting cash flow.

(With inputs from agencies.)