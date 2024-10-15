China-Pakistan Bond: Strengthening Strategic Links

During a high-profile visit, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari pledged to further solidify their nations' strategic partnership. The leaders stressed the urgency of advancing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and bolstering regional connectivity.

Premier Li's visit, the first by a Chinese premier in over a decade, highlights both countries' intentions to deepen cooperation in various sectors, including technology, energy, and investment. The discussions also covered the recent security concerns faced by Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

Pakistani leadership extended heartfelt condolences over the loss of Chinese citizens and promised increased security for Chinese workers. The visit concluded with mutual commitments to grow bilateral ties and support each other's core geopolitical interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)