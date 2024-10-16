Boeing Workers Intensify Wage Battle Amid Financial Strain

In Seattle, Boeing factory workers have intensified their demands for improved wages, organizing a large rally to pressure the newly appointed CEO, Kelly Ortberg, amid ongoing strikes involving over 30,000 employees. This labor action, initiated on September 13, has already disrupted production of some of Boeing's main aircraft models.

The workers, demanding a 40% salary increase over four years, aim to counteract the company's strategy, which includes a recent announcement to cut 17,000 jobs and a potential 10% workforce reduction. Despite Boeing's attempts to stabilize its finances with measures like stock and debt offerings, union members remain determined to achieve their financial goals.

Politicians, such as U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal, have taken a public stance, advocating for workers' rights and criticizing Boeing's approach to prioritizing executive bonuses over employee wages. The ongoing standoff between the union and Boeing highlights the broader challenges within the aviation industry amid pressing economic pressures.

