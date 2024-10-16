Pound Drops as UK Inflation Slows: Rate Cuts Loom

The British pound took a hit on Wednesday following the release of data indicating that UK inflation in September slowed more than analysts had predicted, which potentially eases the path for the Bank of England to cut interest rates further this year.

In reaction to the news, the pound dropped 0.5% against the dollar, settling at $1.30075 after being steady ahead of the report. It also weakened against the euro, which appreciated by 0.4% to 83.63 pence. September's inflation stood at 1.7% year-on-year, falling from 2.2% in August, marking the lowest level since April 2021 and missing the Reuters poll estimate of 1.9%.

Core inflation indicators like the headline CPI showed stagnation month-on-month, while services inflation decreased to 4.9% year-on-year. Ed Monk from Fidelity International noted the inflation dip suggests an interest rate cut in November is highly probable, with further reductions before year's end still possible. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is poised to cut rates, potentially impacting the euro's standing against the pound.

