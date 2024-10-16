Left Menu

Global Startups Club Expands Horizon, Connects Founders Worldwide

Global Startups Club, a prominent network for early-stage startups in India, is venturing into international markets. With meetups in the UAE, Canada, and the US, the club aims to connect startups, investors, and entrepreneurs globally, fostering growth and collaboration across continents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 13:56 IST
Global Startups Club, one of India's leading communities for early-stage entrepreneurs and investors, is making a bold move into the international arena. Known for its dynamic networking events, the club is taking its successful formula overseas to connect promising startups with influential investors.

Kickstarting its global journey, the club has organized major meetings in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in October, forming strategic partnerships to enhance the growth of startups. Following its UAE events, the club plans to extend its reach to Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom by early next year, in collaboration with regional partners.

This expansion comes as Global Startups Club builds upon its strong foundation in India, where it has established connections in over 12 cities, fostering an environment conducive to startup success. The upcoming summit in Chennai underscores the club's commitment to nurture the country's entrepreneurial spirit while setting new benchmarks globally.

