Left Menu

Maharashtra's Welfare Schemes: A Balancing Act

Despite recent welfare schemes announced by Maharashtra's government, the state's financial health is expected to remain stable, according to a domestic rating agency. Fiscal pressures may arise, but balanced fiscal management and ample fiscal space from past under-spending are noted as mitigating factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 14:48 IST
Maharashtra's Welfare Schemes: A Balancing Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The slew of welfare schemes introduced by the government of Maharashtra under Eknath Shinde's leadership is unlikely to adversely impact the state's fiscal stability, according to a domestic rating firm.

Aditi Nayar, the chief economist at ICRA Ratings, reassured that the state's expenses will not see a dramatic surge despite high rhetoric.

Maharashtra ranks favorably regarding state debt, with leverage levels being among the nation's lowest, reflecting healthy fiscal management over the years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024