Maharashtra's Welfare Schemes: A Balancing Act
Despite recent welfare schemes announced by Maharashtra's government, the state's financial health is expected to remain stable, according to a domestic rating agency. Fiscal pressures may arise, but balanced fiscal management and ample fiscal space from past under-spending are noted as mitigating factors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 14:48 IST
- Country:
- India
The slew of welfare schemes introduced by the government of Maharashtra under Eknath Shinde's leadership is unlikely to adversely impact the state's fiscal stability, according to a domestic rating firm.
Aditi Nayar, the chief economist at ICRA Ratings, reassured that the state's expenses will not see a dramatic surge despite high rhetoric.
Maharashtra ranks favorably regarding state debt, with leverage levels being among the nation's lowest, reflecting healthy fiscal management over the years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- welfare
- schemes
- finance
- economy
- ICRA
- rating
- spending
- government
- fiscal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Historic Dockworkers Strike Disrupts Major U.S. Ports: Economy at Risk
Lakshya 2024 Convocation Ceremony: Celebrating Achievement at VVISM
Port Strike Shakes U.S. Economy: Shipping Halted Coast-to-Coast
Celebrating a Centennial: Jimmy Carter's 100th Birthday and His Legacy
Delhi’s Deteriorating Law and Order: Congress Delegation Meets Police Commissioner