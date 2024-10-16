Maharashtra's Welfare Schemes: A Balancing Act

The slew of welfare schemes introduced by the government of Maharashtra under Eknath Shinde's leadership is unlikely to adversely impact the state's fiscal stability, according to a domestic rating firm.

Aditi Nayar, the chief economist at ICRA Ratings, reassured that the state's expenses will not see a dramatic surge despite high rhetoric.

Maharashtra ranks favorably regarding state debt, with leverage levels being among the nation's lowest, reflecting healthy fiscal management over the years.

(With inputs from agencies.)