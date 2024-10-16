Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Three Lives in Chopal

A tragic car accident on Sarahan-Pulbahal Link Road in Chopal resulted in the deaths of Prikshit Bharti, Vinod Kumar, and Mukesh. The vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge. Police, informed by locals, recovered the bodies and are investigating further.

Updated: 16-10-2024 14:52 IST
Tragic Road Accident Claims Three Lives in Chopal
A tragic road accident occurred on the Sarahan-Pulbahal Link Road in the Chopal area early Wednesday morning, claiming the lives of three individuals.

Police identified the deceased as Prikshit Bharti (28), Vinod Kumar (32), and Mukesh (32). The mishap happened around 2:00 am when the driver lost control, causing the car to skid off the road and plummet into a deep gorge. All three passengers died on the spot.

Locals discovered the tragic scene in the morning and alerted the authorities. Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, confirmed that a police team reached the location and, with local assistance, retrieved the bodies, which have been sent for postmortem. An investigation is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

