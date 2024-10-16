Rising Hoax Threats Disrupt Indian Airlines

In a recent parliamentary committee meeting, the issue of multiple hoax threats affecting Indian airlines took center stage. The Civil Aviation Secretary informed lawmakers that suspects behind the disruptions are being identified and actions are being undertaken.

The Secretary, Vumlunmang Vualnam, addressing the Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, reported that investigators have gathered some information regarding these incidents. More cases are under investigation, highlighting the ongoing challenge.

Notably, Jha pointed out the recent surge in hoax threat calls, resulting in flight diversions, including one intended for Chicago. At least 10 flights have been affected by these bomb threat messages, predominantly circulated on social media platforms.

