Rising Hoax Threats Disrupt Indian Airlines

Multiple hoax threat messages have disrupted several Indian flights. A parliamentary committee addressed the issue, and the Civil Aviation Secretary informed that the accused are being identified. However, due to ongoing investigations, further details were withheld, and the matter's sensitivity was emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:11 IST
In a recent parliamentary committee meeting, the issue of multiple hoax threats affecting Indian airlines took center stage. The Civil Aviation Secretary informed lawmakers that suspects behind the disruptions are being identified and actions are being undertaken.

The Secretary, Vumlunmang Vualnam, addressing the Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, reported that investigators have gathered some information regarding these incidents. More cases are under investigation, highlighting the ongoing challenge.

Notably, Jha pointed out the recent surge in hoax threat calls, resulting in flight diversions, including one intended for Chicago. At least 10 flights have been affected by these bomb threat messages, predominantly circulated on social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

