Left Menu

Diwali Delight: Govt Increases Dearness Allowance by 3%

The Centre has announced a 3% increase in Dearness Allowance, effective from July 1, benefiting over 1 crore employees and pensioners. This hike, costing Rs 9,448 crore annually, aligns with Seventh Central Pay Commission recommendations. It follows a 4% increase earlier this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:49 IST
Diwali Delight: Govt Increases Dearness Allowance by 3%
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The central government on Wednesday announced a 3% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) effective from July 1, benefitting more than 1 crore employees and pensioners. This strategic move comes just in time for the Diwali festival, bringing festive cheer to many households.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed after the Cabinet meeting that the Union Cabinet approved this increase applicable to both central government employees and pensioners, raising Dearness Relief (DR) by 3% of the basic pay or pension. The financial implication is estimated at Rs 9,448 crore annually.

This adjustment, based on the All India Consumer Price Index, follows a previous 4% increase enacted in March. The decision aligns with the recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission and is aimed at mitigating the effects of rising prices on salaried citizens and retirees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024