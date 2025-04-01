Ashwini Vaishnaw Charts Tech-Driven Vision for CBI at 21st D.P. Kohli Lecture

Union Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, who holds portfolios of Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT, delivered the 21st D.P. Kohli Memorial Lecture on the occasion of the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) 62nd Foundation Day. The event, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, saw the Hon’ble Minister lay out a comprehensive and forward-looking roadmap for the CBI under the themcybercrime, artificial intelligence e ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047 – A Roadmap for CBI’.

Addressing a distinguished gathering that included top law enforcement and legal officials from India and abroad, Shri Vaishnaw emphasized the crucial role of the CBI in India’s transformation into a developed nation by 2047. The Minister’s keynote speech provided an in-depth strategic vision, combining institutional reform, technology integration, and inter-agency collaboration to tackle emerging global and domestic challenges in law enforcement.

Techno-Legal Synergy: The Future of Law Enforcement

Highlighting the dramatic evolution in crime typologies and technology, Shri Vaishnaw called for the CBI to adopt a “techno-legal approach” to tackle challenges such as misuse, deepfakes, and digital financial fraud.

“Law alone is not enough,” he asserted. “We must co-develop technological solutions by harnessing the strengths of our academia, scientists, and researchers.”

To that end, he urged CBI to establish state-of-the-art cyber forensic laboratories in collaboration with premier academic and research institutions. He proposed active involvement of Ministries and Departments such as MeitY, Department of Telecommunications (DoT), and the Department of Science and Technology (DST) in developing cutting-edge solutions that support modern law enforcement and criminal investigations.

Honouring Excellence: CBI Officers Awarded

A key highlight of the event was the presentation of President’s Police Medals (PPM) for Distinguished Service and Police Medals (PM) for Meritorious Service. The awards recognized outstanding CBI officers for their unwavering dedication and exceptional service to the agency and the nation.

Recipients of the President’s Police Medal (PPM):

Shri K. Pradeep Kumar (SP, ACB Jammu)

Shri Naresh Kumar Sharma (ASP, Special Unit, New Delhi)

Shri Mukesh Kumar (ASP, AC-II, New Delhi)

Shri Ramji Lal Jat (Retd. Head Constable, ACB Jaipur)

Shri Raj Kumar (Head Constable, Head Office, New Delhi)

Recipients of the Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Service included 21 officials from across the country and across ranks, from IPS officers to Constables and Crime Assistants, highlighting the breadth of talent within the CBI.

Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Four Pillars of India's Growth Strategy

During his address, the Minister revisited India’s remarkable transformation over the past decade, outlining four pillars of the national growth strategy under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

1. Massive Investment in Infrastructure

The first pillar emphasizes public investment in physical, social, and digital infrastructure. With over 118 crore telecom subscribers, 70 crore smartphone users, and India’s rise as a digital superpower, the Minister highlighted achievements like:

National highway expansions

Electrification of railways

Establishment of 490 new universities

Increased intake in IITs, IIMs, and AIIMS

2. Inclusive Growth and Welfare

The second pillar focuses on inclusive development, ensuring economic benefits reach all citizens. Notable achievements include:

54 crore new Jan Dhan accounts

4 crore homes constructed

12 crore tap water connections

35 crore citizens under Ayushman Bharat

Over 25 crore people lifted out of poverty

3. Manufacturing and Innovation

With a push to transform India from a services-led economy to a manufacturing powerhouse, initiatives like Make in India and Startup India have driven growth. Key stats include:

Electronics as the 3rd largest export

India as the 2nd largest mobile manufacturer globally

Indigenous development in semiconductors, defense, and high-speed rail

4. Legal and Bureaucratic Reforms

The final pillar pertains to legal simplification. The government has repealed more than 1,500 archaic colonial laws and introduced modern frameworks such as:

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) These reforms are designed to make India’s legal system efficient, transparent, and future-ready.

Legacy of D.P. Kohli and CBI’s Ongoing Journey

The D.P. Kohli Memorial Lecture series, started in 2000, honors Shri Dharamnath Prasad Kohli, the founding Director of the CBI, who led the organization from its inception in 1963 until his retirement in 1968. Kohli is widely credited with laying the foundation of CBI’s guiding principles of Industry, Impartiality, and Integrity.

CBI Director Shri Praveen Sood, in his welcome address, paid tribute to Shri Kohli’s legacy, reaffirming the Bureau’s commitment to professional excellence. Senior dignitaries such as the Attorney General of India, Central Vigilance Commissioner, and heads of premier agencies like NIA, IB, ED, and Central Paramilitary Forces were also present at the event.

Representatives from international law enforcement bodies and Police Liaison Officers (PLOs) of various countries added a global dimension to the function, reflecting CBI’s evolving role in transnational crime investigation as India’s National Central Bureau for INTERPOL.

CBI in the 21st Century: Challenges and Commitments

As India moves towards its centenary of independence in 2047, the role of the CBI is set to expand further into areas of digital crime, international cooperation, and techno-legal investigations. The Minister’s vision sets a clear expectation: CBI must lead from the front in embracing technology, fostering innovation, and reinforcing justice delivery systems with unwavering integrity.

In an era where crime has become more sophisticated and borderless, the CBI’s modernization, as outlined in the 21st D.P. Kohli Lecture, will be instrumental in ensuring a safe, just, and developed India.