India's Alcohol Exports Surge: Tapping Global Markets

India's alcoholic beverage exports are witnessing substantial growth, with a projected 15-20% increase expected this year, according to senior government officials.

Commerce Department's Additional Secretary, Rajesh Agrawal, highlighted that the global market for alcohol is valued at USD 135 billion, while India's contribution stands at USD 350 million. This indicates ample opportunities for expansion.

Supportive measures from the government, including participation in global fairs and promotion of export policies at the state level, are boosting the industry's growth. The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies and the Brewers Association of India acknowledge the significant export potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)