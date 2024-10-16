Left Menu

India's Alcohol Exports Surge: Tapping Global Markets

India's alcoholic beverage exports continue to grow at a rapid pace, with expectations of a 15-20% increase this year. This sector, holding substantial growth potential, has achieved remarkable gains in value-added product exports, driven by supportive government policies and global demand.

India's alcoholic beverage exports are witnessing substantial growth, with a projected 15-20% increase expected this year, according to senior government officials.

Commerce Department's Additional Secretary, Rajesh Agrawal, highlighted that the global market for alcohol is valued at USD 135 billion, while India's contribution stands at USD 350 million. This indicates ample opportunities for expansion.

Supportive measures from the government, including participation in global fairs and promotion of export policies at the state level, are boosting the industry's growth. The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies and the Brewers Association of India acknowledge the significant export potential.

