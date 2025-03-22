Swift Action on Anantnag Fire: Government's Rehabilitation Efforts in Full Swing

In light of a devastating fire in Anantnag district, which obliterated 40 homes, the Jammu and Kashmir government is taking swift action to aid the victims. Social welfare minister Sakina Itoo reassured the legislative assembly of ongoing rehabilitation efforts on Saturday.

Itoo, leading a legislative team, inspected the site following Thursday's fire. Immediate relief was extended to affected families, with further assistance forthcoming, as the administration collaborates with local officials to ensure comprehensive support.

The victims, primarily from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, are to be aided through the Chief Minister's relief fund and other government provisions. Minister Itoo emphasized the urgency of meeting their needs, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, as the administration strives to navigate this crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)