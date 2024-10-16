Euro Zone Bonds Steady Ahead of ECB Rate Cut Decision

Euro zone bond yields have dipped to their lowest levels in over a week as the European Central Bank gears up for a much-anticipated rate cut. Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell by 4 basis points to 2.187%, marking its lowest point since October 4.

The rally in bond prices, inversely related to yields, has decelerated from the previous day after a sharp decline in oil prices mitigated inflation concerns. The financial community is closely monitoring the upcoming ECB meeting, where it is expected that the central bank will announce a third quarter-point rate cut on Thursday. This would lower the deposit rate to 3.25%, with another similar cut anticipated by year's end.

Persistent expectations of ECB rate cuts to bolster the ailing economy, coupled with diminishing prospects of a substantive rate cut from the Federal Reserve, have recently put downward pressure on euro zone yields. "Recent reductions in inflationary pressures have eased concerns," stated Neil Hutchison from J.P. Morgan Asset Management. A lack of resistance from ECB officials implies markets would be caught off-guard if the cut doesn't materialize. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions and prospects of economic slowdown continue to shape ECB's outlook.

