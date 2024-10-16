Revolutionizing Connectivity: Insights from India Mobile Congress 2024

In a remarkable gathering of global thought leaders, the India Mobile Congress 2024 is setting the stage for the next wave of technology innovation. As Asia's largest telecom, media, and technology forum, the event is co-organized by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), taking place from October 15 to 18 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Boasting participation from over 120 countries, the Congress showcases innovations from more than 400 exhibitors and nearly 900 startups. Central figures like Mats Granryd of GSMA emphasized India's phenomenal progress in 5G deployment and the critical role of AI, urging ethical considerations and spectrum policy alignment for seamless connectivity.

Key discussions centered around cybersecurity, with Lt. Gen. Dr. S.P. Kochhar of COAI asserting its importance as a fundamental element of the digital sphere. Technological advancements, such as Intel's AI-driven network improvements and Qualcomm's edge AI to power efficiency, underscore the event's forward-thinking agenda. Challenges like India's geographical barriers in network infrastructure were addressed by Nokia's Vito Di Maria, stressing scalable solutions.

