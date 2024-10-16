India-China Trade: Unveiling Import and Export Highlights
China is India's leading import source, with imports amounting to USD 56.29 billion from April to September 2023. Meanwhile, the US is India's top export destination, with shipments totaling USD 40.38 billion. India's key trading partners include China, Russia, UAE, and the US.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:31 IST
- Country:
- India
China has solidified its position as India's principal import source, with imports totaling USD 56.29 billion during the April-September span, according to commerce ministry data.
Conversely, the United States has emerged as India's top export destination, witnessing a 5.62% growth in outbound shipments to USD 40.38 billion during the same period.
India's primary trading partners include China, Russia, and the UAE, reflecting strategic economic ties in the global marketplace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions
US Expands Visa Appointments For Indian Travellers
Dollar Gains as Fed Chair Powell Pushes Back Against Large Rate Cuts
Israeli Airstrike on Damascus: Civilian Casualties and Property Damage