Left Menu

India-China Trade: Unveiling Import and Export Highlights

China is India's leading import source, with imports amounting to USD 56.29 billion from April to September 2023. Meanwhile, the US is India's top export destination, with shipments totaling USD 40.38 billion. India's key trading partners include China, Russia, UAE, and the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:31 IST
India-China Trade: Unveiling Import and Export Highlights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

China has solidified its position as India's principal import source, with imports totaling USD 56.29 billion during the April-September span, according to commerce ministry data.

Conversely, the United States has emerged as India's top export destination, witnessing a 5.62% growth in outbound shipments to USD 40.38 billion during the same period.

India's primary trading partners include China, Russia, and the UAE, reflecting strategic economic ties in the global marketplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024