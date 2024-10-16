India-China Trade: Unveiling Import and Export Highlights

China has solidified its position as India's principal import source, with imports totaling USD 56.29 billion during the April-September span, according to commerce ministry data.

Conversely, the United States has emerged as India's top export destination, witnessing a 5.62% growth in outbound shipments to USD 40.38 billion during the same period.

India's primary trading partners include China, Russia, and the UAE, reflecting strategic economic ties in the global marketplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)