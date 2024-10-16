Left Menu

Transforming Connectivity: Varanasi's Multi-Tracking Breakthrough

The Indian Cabinet has approved a multi-tracking project between Varanasi and Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, costing Rs 2,642 crore. This includes infrastructure expansions like a new rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga, boosting efficiency, and creating employment, while addressing congestion in a key railway section.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:45 IST
In a significant infrastructural push, the Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet has approved the Varanasi-Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) multi-tracking project. With an estimated cost of Rs 2,642 crore, this initiative includes constructing a new rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga River and extending the third and fourth railway lines between Varanasi and DDU Junction.

The government states that these developments aim to alleviate operational congestion and enhance infrastructural efficiency along one of Indian Railways' busiest sections. Crucially, this project will connect Varanasi and Chandauli districts in Uttar Pradesh, potentially creating substantial employment and business opportunities while bolstering connectivity for pilgrims, tourists, and residents.

In addition to easing congestion, the project is expected to handle 27.83 million tonnes of freight per annum on its designated route. Highlighting environmental benefits, the Railways is identified as an energy-efficient transportation mode aiding in climate goals by reducing CO2 emissions, equivalent to planting six crore trees.

