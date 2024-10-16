Transforming Connectivity: Varanasi's Multi-Tracking Breakthrough
The Indian Cabinet has approved a multi-tracking project between Varanasi and Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, costing Rs 2,642 crore. This includes infrastructure expansions like a new rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga, boosting efficiency, and creating employment, while addressing congestion in a key railway section.
- Country:
- India
In a significant infrastructural push, the Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet has approved the Varanasi-Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) multi-tracking project. With an estimated cost of Rs 2,642 crore, this initiative includes constructing a new rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga River and extending the third and fourth railway lines between Varanasi and DDU Junction.
The government states that these developments aim to alleviate operational congestion and enhance infrastructural efficiency along one of Indian Railways' busiest sections. Crucially, this project will connect Varanasi and Chandauli districts in Uttar Pradesh, potentially creating substantial employment and business opportunities while bolstering connectivity for pilgrims, tourists, and residents.
In addition to easing congestion, the project is expected to handle 27.83 million tonnes of freight per annum on its designated route. Highlighting environmental benefits, the Railways is identified as an energy-efficient transportation mode aiding in climate goals by reducing CO2 emissions, equivalent to planting six crore trees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Varanasi
- railway
- DDU
- Junction
- bridge
- infrastructure
- Modi
- Cabinet
- Uttar Pradesh
- connectivity
ALSO READ
Devender Singh Rana Praises PM Modi's Leadership Amid Jammu-Kashmir Elections
PM Modi's Gobar-Dhan Yojana: Transforming Rural India with Clean Energy and Health Benefits
Prime Minister Modi Welcomes Jamaican PM Andrew Holness in Historic India Visit
Bridgestone Ends Olympics Partnership
Rahul Gandhi Launches Fierce Attack on PM Modi Ahead of Haryana Assembly Polls