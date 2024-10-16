Transforming Connectivity: Varanasi's Multi-Tracking Breakthrough

In a significant infrastructural push, the Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet has approved the Varanasi-Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) multi-tracking project. With an estimated cost of Rs 2,642 crore, this initiative includes constructing a new rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga River and extending the third and fourth railway lines between Varanasi and DDU Junction.

The government states that these developments aim to alleviate operational congestion and enhance infrastructural efficiency along one of Indian Railways' busiest sections. Crucially, this project will connect Varanasi and Chandauli districts in Uttar Pradesh, potentially creating substantial employment and business opportunities while bolstering connectivity for pilgrims, tourists, and residents.

In addition to easing congestion, the project is expected to handle 27.83 million tonnes of freight per annum on its designated route. Highlighting environmental benefits, the Railways is identified as an energy-efficient transportation mode aiding in climate goals by reducing CO2 emissions, equivalent to planting six crore trees.

(With inputs from agencies.)