Railway Board Revamps Leadership with Key Appointments

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved key appointments in the Railway Board, including Braj Mohan Aggarwal and Naveen Gulati as new members. Hari Shankar Verma and R Rajagopal have also been appointed as Director Generals, ensuring crucial roles in operations. C V Raman becomes GM of Rail Wheel Factory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has sanctioned pivotal appointments within the Railway Board in a significant leadership reshuffle.

Per an official release by the Department of Personnel and Training, dated Tuesday, Braj Mohan Aggarwal assumes the role of Member (Traction and Rolling Staff), whereas Naveen Gulati takes charge as Member (Infrastructure).

This organizational change follows the superannuation of Anil Kumar Khandelwal on September 30, 2024. To maintain operational integrity, R Rajagopal steps in as the new DG (HR), while Hari Shankar Verma assumes responsibility as DG (Safety). Notably, C V Raman will now lead the Rail Wheel Factory, Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

