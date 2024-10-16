Railway Board Revamps Leadership with Key Appointments

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has sanctioned pivotal appointments within the Railway Board in a significant leadership reshuffle.

Per an official release by the Department of Personnel and Training, dated Tuesday, Braj Mohan Aggarwal assumes the role of Member (Traction and Rolling Staff), whereas Naveen Gulati takes charge as Member (Infrastructure).

This organizational change follows the superannuation of Anil Kumar Khandelwal on September 30, 2024. To maintain operational integrity, R Rajagopal steps in as the new DG (HR), while Hari Shankar Verma assumes responsibility as DG (Safety). Notably, C V Raman will now lead the Rail Wheel Factory, Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)