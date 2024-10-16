Vistara and Air India: The Grand Merger of Skies

The much-anticipated merger between Vistara and Air India is set to create a formidable airline entity, sharing best practices from both carriers. Despite the integration, Vistara's distinctive livery is expected to remain visible for some time, says a senior official.

Vistara, a joint venture of Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, will merge with Air India on November 11 as part of Tata's overarching plan to consolidate its airline operations. This comes as Air India Express has completed its merger with AIX Connect, previously known as AirAsia India.

Addressing concerns about service quality post-merger, Vistara Chairman Bhaskar Bhat assured that the unified airline will prioritize passenger experience, implementing a unified standard operating procedure and leveraging customer demands for premium services.

