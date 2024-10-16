Vistara and Air India: The Grand Merger of Skies
The merger of Vistara and Air India on November 11 aims to integrate the best practices of both airlines. While Vistara's branding will remain temporarily, the emphasis will be on enhancing passenger experience. Singapore Airlines will hold a 25.1% stake in the new entity.
- Country:
- India
The much-anticipated merger between Vistara and Air India is set to create a formidable airline entity, sharing best practices from both carriers. Despite the integration, Vistara's distinctive livery is expected to remain visible for some time, says a senior official.
Vistara, a joint venture of Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, will merge with Air India on November 11 as part of Tata's overarching plan to consolidate its airline operations. This comes as Air India Express has completed its merger with AIX Connect, previously known as AirAsia India.
Addressing concerns about service quality post-merger, Vistara Chairman Bhaskar Bhat assured that the unified airline will prioritize passenger experience, implementing a unified standard operating procedure and leveraging customer demands for premium services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vistara
- Air India
- merger
- airline
- business
- Tata Group
- Singapore Airlines
- service
- passenger
- stake
ALSO READ
Japan's Business Sentiment Remains Steady Amid Economic Pressures
Supreme Court to Hear Bail Plea of Businessman in Mahadev App Money Laundering Case
Cybersecurity Gaps in Small Businesses: A Call for Tailored Strategies and Resources
Tata Group's iPhone Plant Fire: Impact on Production and Festive Sales
Odisha Gears Up for Global Business Summit with Diplomatic Engagement