Vietnam's Vision: A Railway to Connect with China

Vietnam is gearing up for a significant infrastructure project, estimating the cost of a new railway connecting it with China's Yunnan province at around 179 trillion dong ($7.2 billion), the Vietnam News Agency reported.

The proposed railway will stretch 427 kilometers, traversing from Lao Cai, through Hanoi, and key ports, culminating in Ha Long City. This initiative is part of Vietnam's broader strategy to upgrade its outdated railway systems and strengthen ties with China, its largest trade partner.

The Vietnam Railway Authority has put forward the Lao Cai-Ha Long railway project proposal to the transport ministry, with construction anticipated to commence in 2030, pending approval.

