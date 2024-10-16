Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Unveils Ambitious Policies to Revolutionize Job Market and Economy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced six transformative policies, targeting industries, MSMEs, and food processing, aiming to create 20 lakh jobs and attract Rs 30 lakh crore investment in five years. The state also anticipates doubling exports and becoming an innovation hub with a new innovation center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to transform Andhra Pradesh's economic landscape, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu revealed six key policies on Wednesday, focusing on job creation and investment attraction. The policies target sectors such as industries, MSMEs, and food processing.

Naidu's government aims to create 20 lakh jobs in five years and attract Rs 30 lakh crore in investments, alongside USD 10 billion in Foreign Direct Investments. The Gross Value Addition from manufacturing is projected to more than double by 2029.

To support this vision, Naidu announced the AP Industrial Development Policy 4.0 among others and highlighted plans for a Ratan Tata Innovation Hub in Amaravati, positioning Andhra Pradesh as an innovation hotspot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

