Odisha's Investment Drive: CM Mohan Charan Majhi's Strategic Mumbai Visit

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is set to meet top industrialists in Mumbai, aiming to draw investments to Odisha. The two-day event includes attending 'India Chem 2024' and a roadshow highlighting Odisha's opportunities in sectors like chemicals, textiles, and renewable energy, fostering financial collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-10-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 23:59 IST
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is poised to initiate discussions with leading industrialists during his impending visit to Mumbai this week. The initiative aims to funnel significant investments into Odisha's burgeoning industrial landscape.

The meeting aligns with the 'India Chem 2024' conference, where prominent chemical industry stakeholders will convene to explore opportunities in regions like Paradip, Gopalpur, and Dhamra. The event underscores Odisha's commitment to enhancing its chemical sector.

The two-day agenda will also feature a roadshow focusing on textiles, garments, renewable energy, and banking collaboration, promising to widen Odisha's allure as a lucrative investment hub. Majhi will engage in high-level meetings, emphasizing partnerships across key sectors including petrochemicals and agro-industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

