Odisha's Investment Drive: CM Mohan Charan Majhi's Strategic Mumbai Visit

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is poised to initiate discussions with leading industrialists during his impending visit to Mumbai this week. The initiative aims to funnel significant investments into Odisha's burgeoning industrial landscape.

The meeting aligns with the 'India Chem 2024' conference, where prominent chemical industry stakeholders will convene to explore opportunities in regions like Paradip, Gopalpur, and Dhamra. The event underscores Odisha's commitment to enhancing its chemical sector.

The two-day agenda will also feature a roadshow focusing on textiles, garments, renewable energy, and banking collaboration, promising to widen Odisha's allure as a lucrative investment hub. Majhi will engage in high-level meetings, emphasizing partnerships across key sectors including petrochemicals and agro-industries.

