Revamping Reagan: New Flights Take Off to Boost Competition

The U.S. Transportation Department announced tentative awards for five new daily round trip flights from Washington Reagan National Airport to key airlines, enhancing service and competition.

This decision comes following legislation signed by President Joe Biden in May. The initiative will allow American, Delta, United, Southwest, and Alaska Airlines to expand their presence. Public comments on these allocations will be considered before final confirmations.

The selected routes aim to serve underrepresented cities and bolster market competition. Reagan National is the 24th busiest U.S. airport and plays a critical role in the transportation landscape.

