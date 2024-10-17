Left Menu

L&T Lands Major Hydrocarbon Contract with RCF

Larsen & Toubro has received a significant hydrocarbon order from Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd, ranging between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore. The project involves the License, Engineering, Procurement, and Construction of a fertilizer plant at RCF's Thal unit in Raigad, Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:01 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:01 IST
Larsen & Toubro (L&T), a leader in infrastructure projects, announced on Thursday that it has won a significant hydrocarbon order from Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RCF), a state-owned enterprise in India.

The substantial order, classified between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, is for the engineering, procurement, and construction of a new fertilizer plant. This plant will be located at RCF's Thal unit in Raigad district, about 100 km from Mumbai.

Subramanian Sarma, Whole-Time Director and President of L&T's Energy sector, emphasized the company's commitment to delivering the project within a tight schedule. As a major Indian multinational, L&T continues to extend its global footprint with operations in over 50 countries.

