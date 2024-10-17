L&T Lands Major Hydrocarbon Contract with RCF
Larsen & Toubro has received a significant hydrocarbon order from Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd, ranging between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore. The project involves the License, Engineering, Procurement, and Construction of a fertilizer plant at RCF's Thal unit in Raigad, Maharashtra.
- Country:
- India
Larsen & Toubro (L&T), a leader in infrastructure projects, announced on Thursday that it has won a significant hydrocarbon order from Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RCF), a state-owned enterprise in India.
The substantial order, classified between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, is for the engineering, procurement, and construction of a new fertilizer plant. This plant will be located at RCF's Thal unit in Raigad district, about 100 km from Mumbai.
Subramanian Sarma, Whole-Time Director and President of L&T's Energy sector, emphasized the company's commitment to delivering the project within a tight schedule. As a major Indian multinational, L&T continues to extend its global footprint with operations in over 50 countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Markets Close for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
PM Narendra Modi virtually unveils four compressed bio-gas plants in Assam to be constructed by Oil India.
India Set to Become Hub for Green Shipbuilding
ADB Approves $162M Loan to Boost Sustainable Tourism in Himachal Pradesh, India
Only through continuous efforts we can make India clean: PM Modi on Swachh Bharat Diwas.