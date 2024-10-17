Unlocking Global Opportunities: IREX Expo 2024 Paves Path for International Real Estate Investment

The bustling city of New Delhi is set to host the prestigious 19th edition of the International Real Estate Expo & IREX Residency & Citizenship Conclave 2024, scheduled for October 18th to 19th at Le Meridien. This annual event serves as a gateway for Indian investors to explore international real estate investments and secure residency by investment opportunities.

IREX stands out as an exclusive platform, attracting affluent individuals keen on diversifying their investment portfolios with real estate options from around the globe. The event features participation from leading developers and marketing companies from regions such as the Middle East, Europe, and the USA, promising an impressive turnout of over 1000 visitors.

Sobha Realty's Chief Sales Controller, Ashish Parakh, emphasized their commitment to excellence, highlighting projects like Sobha Solis and Sobha ELWOOD. The expo will also host conferences discussing global investment prospects, financial and legal considerations, and the burgeoning interest in real estate investments worldwide, especially in Greece. The event is organized by GMN Events Pvt. Ltd., marking its track record of success since 2015.

