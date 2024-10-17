Left Menu

Nirmala Sitharaman's Landmark Visit Aims to Boost India-Mexico Ties

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman embarks on her first official visit to Mexico, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations in trade, investment, technology, and innovation. Interactions with political and business leaders in Guadalajara and Mexico City, including a Tech Leaders' Roundtable, highlight the economic collaboration efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:52 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:52 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Mexico (Photo- X@FinMinIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Nirmala Sitharaman, India's Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, has commenced her maiden official visit to Mexico, targeting stronger bilateral relations between India and Mexico. Upon arrival at Guadalajara's Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla International Airport, she was warmly welcomed by Pankaj Sharma, India's Ambassador to Mexico.

The trip, spanning October 17 to 20, underscores the robust economic and trade connections evolving between the two countries. In Guadalajara, dubbed the 'Silicon Valley' of Mexico, Sitharaman will chair a Tech Leaders' Roundtable, attracting global tech influencers, including key Indian IT representatives.

Sitharaman's itinerary includes a bilateral dialogue with Mexico's Finance Minister, Rogelio Ramirez de la O, focusing on enhancing economic ties and mutual financial cooperation. Her keynote speech at the India-Mexico Trade and Investment Summit in Mexico City will further underscore the commitment of both nations to enhance trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

