AIADMK Spokesperson Slams DMK Leaders Over Religious Symbols and Katchatheevu Island Controversy

In a harsh critique, AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan targeted DMK General Secretary A Raja on Wednesday over his recent advice to party members to forego religious symbols like the 'Tilak' when donning DMK garb. Sathyan labeled Raja's comments 'rants' and accused him of a profound misunderstanding of the societal culture and fabric.

Sathyan highlighted a contradiction within the DMK leadership by referencing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's previous statement, "I'm an atheist, but I don't stop believers from following their faith, including my wife." He argued that Raja's views contradict the inclusive approach advocated by Stalin and claimed, "Nobody takes him seriously, not even his own party."

In a simultaneous criticism, Sathyan addressed CM Stalin's recent demand for the retrieval of Katchatheevu island from Sri Lanka, dismissing it as 'another election drama.' He questioned Stalin's governance capabilities, pointing out that when the DMK allied with Congress for 16 years at the Centre, no action was taken on the issue. Sathyan challenged Stalin's motives, suggesting they are politically driven, and questioned the merit of a Tamil Nadu Assembly bill on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)