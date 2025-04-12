Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds: Assam Congress Spokesperson Reetam Singh's Multiple Arrests

Assam Congress spokesperson Reetam Singh was rearrested by police shortly after being granted bail. Singh has been arrested multiple times over various cases filed by BJP leaders, including allegations of violating the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Supporters protested his arrest amid investigative proceedings.

  • Country:
  • India

Assam Congress spokesperson Reetam Singh faced another legal setback as Morigaon Police rearrested him immediately following his release from judicial custody on Saturday. Having already been granted bail in a case, this marks the third arrest in under a month for Singh by Assam Police. Details surrounding the new allegations remain under wraps, with officials stating the case is under investigation.

Earlier this month, Singh was apprehended by Morigaon Police from Lakhimpur after the Gauhati High Court bailed him in a Lakhimpur district case. The latest arrest results from allegations by a local BJP leader of a breach of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act filed at the Morigaon police station. Despite being granted bail on Friday by the Morigaon judiciary, Singh was quickly detained again following fresh charges under the Jagiroad police station's jurisdiction.

Tensions heightened as Singh's supporters and father gathered to oppose his latest arrest outside Jagiroad police station. Singh was initially arrested at his Guwahati home over a social media post inquiring about cases against BJP figures. The resulting protests featured Congress leaders, including Gaurav Gogoi, amidst claims Singh was detained without proper procedural notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

